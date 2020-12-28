Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,410,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10,644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

