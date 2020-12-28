Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 276,475 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 358.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 240,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

