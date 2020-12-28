Comparing EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) & VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

This table compares EuroSite Power and VivoPower International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $4.47 million 1.16 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A VivoPower International $48.70 million 2.79 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

EuroSite Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VivoPower International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EuroSite Power has a beta of -0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EuroSite Power and VivoPower International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroSite Power 0 0 0 0 N/A VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares EuroSite Power and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power -12.78% -4.29% -3.64% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VivoPower International beats EuroSite Power on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.