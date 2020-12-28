Comparing L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) & Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Pharmacare N/A N/A N/A L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Pharmacare has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aspen Pharmacare and L’Oréal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Pharmacare 0 0 0 0 N/A L’Oréal 2 4 6 0 2.33

L’Oréal has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given L’Oréal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Aspen Pharmacare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Pharmacare and L’Oréal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Pharmacare $2.49 billion 1.56 $300.36 million $0.82 10.38 L’Oréal $33.46 billion 6.17 $4.20 billion $1.25 59.07

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Pharmacare. Aspen Pharmacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Oréal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Aspen Pharmacare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand. It is also involved in the contract and supply of chemical and biochemical active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dose form pharmaceuticals for third parties. The company offers products in the form of oral solid dose, injectables, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biologicals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'OrÃ©al Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, LancÃ´me, Yves Saint Laurent BeautÃ©, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'OrÃ©al Professionnel, KÃ©rastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, DeclÃ©or, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

