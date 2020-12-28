Comparing Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

86.0% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Pacific Office Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 3 3 0 2.50 Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $127.22, suggesting a potential upside of 2.10%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13% Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 8.68 $353.81 million $6.55 19.02 Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of September 30, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,105 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Pacific Office Properties Trust

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.