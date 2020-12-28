CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.64

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.64 and last traded at $112.13, with a volume of 195968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.82.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $52,247.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,189.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

CONMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

