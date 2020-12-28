Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 287.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,578 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 26.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 201.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 161.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

