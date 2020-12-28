Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares traded down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.43. 1,170,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 702,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 578.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,726 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

