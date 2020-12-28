CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $80,069.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00114500 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.67 or 0.00503711 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00022459 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010466 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

