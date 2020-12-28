Contrasting BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) & New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI)

New Earth Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EFLI) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

New Earth Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Earth Life Sciences and BellRing Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Earth Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A BellRing Brands 0 2 9 0 2.82

BellRing Brands has a consensus price target of $25.45, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than New Earth Life Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Earth Life Sciences and BellRing Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Earth Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.99 $23.50 million $0.61 40.85

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than New Earth Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of New Earth Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats New Earth Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Earth Life Sciences

New Earth Life Sciences, Inc. harvests, processes, manufactures, and sells dietary supplements. Its dietary supplements are marketed under the Wild Essentials, EDGE, and GIVE brand names. The company is based in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

