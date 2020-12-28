Contrasting Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Great Eagle and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Eagle N/A N/A N/A Caesars Entertainment -47.29% -56.40% -7.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Eagle and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Eagle 0 0 0 0 N/A Caesars Entertainment 0 4 9 0 2.69

Caesars Entertainment has a consensus price target of $66.03, suggesting a potential downside of 12.93%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Great Eagle.

Volatility & Risk

Great Eagle has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Eagle and Caesars Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Eagle $1.18 billion 1.57 -$43.10 million N/A N/A Caesars Entertainment $2.53 billion 6.25 $81.00 million $1.47 51.59

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Great Eagle.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Great Eagle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments. The company engages in leasing furnished apartments; and workspace, asset management, hotel accommodation, food and banquet, and restaurant operations. It also owns and operates a portfolio of hotels under The Langham, Langham Place, and Cordis brand names. In addition, the company offers property management services, including facilities management, security services, cleanliness and hygiene, financial management, staff training, green and risk management, maintenance and repairs, building survey, car park management, consultancy, and club house management services, as well as property maintenance and agency services. Further, it sells building materials; invests in securities; offers real estate investment trust, project, treasury, investment, and investment fund management services, as well as procurement and financing services; and issues medium term notes. Great Eagle Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

