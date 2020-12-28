Contrasting Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) & Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) and Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Booz Allen Hamilton and Greenwood Hall, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 6 7 0 2.54 Greenwood Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus price target of $85.08, indicating a potential downside of 2.62%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Greenwood Hall.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Greenwood Hall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 6.62% 54.01% 10.09% Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Greenwood Hall shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Greenwood Hall’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $7.46 billion 1.61 $482.60 million $3.18 27.47 Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwood Hall.

Volatility and Risk

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwood Hall has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Greenwood Hall on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science that include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Greenwood Hall Company Profile

Greenwood Hall, Inc. provides cloud-based education management services to public, private, and not-for-profit higher education institutions in the United States. It offers enrollment management solutions, including lead generation/marketing, prospective student qualification, new student recruitment, and enrollment counseling services; retention counseling/coaching, as well as the reengagement of students dropped out of a particular institution; and student support solutions, such as help desk, career advising, student concierge, and financial aid advising services. The company also provides consulting services, including market assessments and analysis of internal operational efficiency; various data and technology enabled solutions that enable school clients to better manage/analyze data, deliver instruction to students, and make certain institutional decisions; and management services. In addition, it offers donor lifecycle management services to various non-profit organizations. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

