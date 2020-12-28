Contrasting Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) and Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cowen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Millennium Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cowen and Millennium Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $1.05 billion 0.67 $24.63 million $2.21 11.91 Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cowen and Millennium Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 0 0 4 0 3.00 Millennium Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cowen currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.27%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than Millennium Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and Millennium Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19% Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Cowen has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Healthcare has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its stock price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cowen beats Millennium Healthcare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients, as well as offers a suite of prime brokerage, cross-asset trading, securities finance, global execution, clearing, and commission management services. In addition, the company provides research content and coverage. Further, it offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Additionally, the company is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Millennium Healthcare Company Profile

Millennium Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device and healthcare support and services company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Coding, Vascular, and Devices. The company purchases, supplies, and distributes revolutionary medical devices and equipment focused primarily on preventative and diagnostic testing and care through early detection of various medical issues. It also provides physician practice administration services for physician facilities and practices specializing in cardiovascular and vascular procedures. In addition, the company offers support and services comprising medical procedure billing and collection, medical procedure coding, call and message management, and emergency dispatch services. Millennium Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Melville, New York.

