CoreSite Realty Co. (COR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22.

CoreSite Realty has increased its dividend by 99.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CoreSite Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 257.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $124.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.57. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.24.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CoreSite Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,957.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,364. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

