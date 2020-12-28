Cred Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Cred has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $456,954.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

