Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 24 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABB has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 23.35.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.