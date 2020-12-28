Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €153.27 ($180.31).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €138.20 ($162.59) on Monday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 1-year high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €136.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €149.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

