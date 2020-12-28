Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $162.00 Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) received a $162.00 target price from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

NYSE NKE opened at $141.60 on Monday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $222.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $9,488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $189,592,313.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,670 shares of company stock worth $67,724,371. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

