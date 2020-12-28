Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) (EBR:ABI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €57.71 ($67.90).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI.BR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.