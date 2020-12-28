Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) Head-To-Head Review

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Newborn Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Newborn Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Newborn Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Newborn Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Newborn Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million 7.90 $29.28 million $1.82 8.24 Newborn Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Newborn Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Newborn Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 41.11% 8.60% 4.72% Newborn Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Newborn Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Newborn Acquisition

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

