Critical Comparison: CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Axion Power International and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A CAE 0 7 4 0 2.36

CAE has a consensus price target of $34.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.81%. Given CAE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axion Power International and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CAE $2.70 billion 2.83 $234.11 million $1.00 27.09

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

Volatility & Risk

Axion Power International has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A CAE 2.07% 9.35% 2.93%

Summary

CAE beats Axion Power International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

