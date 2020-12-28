Crowd Machine (CMCT) Market Capitalization Tops $46,105.65

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Crowd Machine has a market cap of $46,105.65 and $37.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowd Machine token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00046959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00307935 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.13 or 0.02196689 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

CMCT is a token. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com. The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine.

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the exchanges listed above.

