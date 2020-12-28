Cryptobuyer (XPT) Achieves Market Cap of $883,869.64

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer token can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $883,869.64 and approximately $44,511.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00297572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.76 or 0.02129174 BTC.

Cryptobuyer is a token. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,252,664 tokens. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

Cryptobuyer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

