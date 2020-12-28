Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0723 on Top Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 30.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $319.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00301631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.02108291 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

