Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 44,784 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,784 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Forterra during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Forterra by 123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forterra by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.58. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

