Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of Cytosorbents worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

