Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 136,001 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $2,180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 163.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,434,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.41.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.