Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $725,000 Stock Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $152,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,959 shares in the company, valued at $877,100.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,550. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

NYSE:HOME opened at $16.06 on Monday. At Home Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

