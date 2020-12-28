Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $735,000 Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $90.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

