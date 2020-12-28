Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $79.73 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

