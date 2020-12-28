Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 487,922 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 487,922 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 109.1% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTI. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE:FTI opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

