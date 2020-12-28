Cummins’ (CMI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.95.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $226.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.56. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cummins by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 44.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Cummins by 674.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $56,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

