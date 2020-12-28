Deere & Company (DE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $15.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $269.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.34 and its 200 day moving average is $211.60. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $272.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.