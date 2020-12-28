Delphy Reaches Market Capitalization of $346,557.33 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $346,557.33 and approximately $4,362.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Delphy has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00046554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00307558 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00029436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.05 or 0.02171270 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.