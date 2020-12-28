Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.91% from the company’s previous close.

DWNI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.10 ($51.88).

Get Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) alerts:

DWNI opened at €42.58 ($50.09) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.58. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

About Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.