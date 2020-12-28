DPW Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,514 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DPW during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DPW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DPW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEAMERICAN DPW traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 112,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,427. DPW has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $10.94.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

About DPW

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

