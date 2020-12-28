Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$52.00

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$35.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th.

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) stock opened at C$50.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.26. Dye & Durham Limited has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.22.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.6060092 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

