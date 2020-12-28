Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to $52.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

DYNDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dye & Durham from $35.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham stock remained flat at $$36.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.