Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.41

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.41 and last traded at $101.38, with a volume of 1707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,288 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 44,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $4,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

