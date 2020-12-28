Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 54,834 Shares

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $729,292.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,033 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.18 per share, for a total transaction of $132,234.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,759 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $421,124.34.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 237,683 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,025,704.59.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 263,944 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,373,204.32.

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 269,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

