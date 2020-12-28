Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.14

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.14 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 5590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,439 shares of company stock worth $35,417,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirova increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 242.9% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

