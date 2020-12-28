Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $17.79 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.90 or 0.00496225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 96.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,096,710 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

