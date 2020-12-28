ELA Coin Price Tops $0.0063 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELA Coin has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00144550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00212856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00614991 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00330683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00056880 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

