Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $50.23 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Electroneum has a market cap of $50.23 million and approximately $869,774.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,221,510,200 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

