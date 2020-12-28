Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Head to Head Comparison

Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Enable and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable N/A N/A N/A Baozun 3.95% 9.57% 4.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enable and Baozun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baozun $1.05 billion 1.90 $40.52 million $0.68 47.07

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Enable.

Risk and Volatility

Enable has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baozun has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Enable and Baozun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A Baozun 0 3 1 0 2.25

Baozun has a consensus target price of $43.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.11%. Given Baozun’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Enable.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Baozun shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Enable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Baozun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baozun beats Enable on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment. It services brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

