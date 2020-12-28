Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UUUU. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

UUUU opened at $4.15 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.28.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.