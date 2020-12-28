Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) CFO Sells $37,920.00 in Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,064. Equillium, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

EQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Equillium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 36.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at $6,199,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at $331,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

