Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.04

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 42124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a P/E ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Era Group Company Profile (NYSE:ERA)

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

