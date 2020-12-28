Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $197,350.66 and approximately $16,675.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, EXX, Hotbit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $741.08 or 0.02731430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00022125 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,320,104 coins and its circulating supply is 177,290,691 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cryptopia, EXX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

