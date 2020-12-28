EvenCoin Trading 19.5% Higher This Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $73,027.72 and approximately $42,821.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040143 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002466 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004863 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003586 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

